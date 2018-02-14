BHUBANESWAR: Fiscal performance of the State has shown a marked improvement till January end, both on counts of revenue growth and utilisation of budgetary allocation.

The revenue income of Odisha has surged 22 per cent to Rs 27,894 crore by January, 2018 against Rs 22,895 crore during the same period last year. While the tax revenue grew by 27 per cent with a collection of around Rs 21,959 crore, the non-tax revenue recorded a growth of 7 per cent to touch Rs 5,934 crore.

While proposing budget outlay of Rs 1,06,911 crore for 2017-18, the State Government had estimated a revenue receipt of Rs 88,932 crore which includes Rs 31,422 crore as State’s share in Central taxes, Rs 26,800 crore from its own tax, Rs 9,500 crore from non-tax and grants from the Centre amounting to Rs 21,210 crore.Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi reviewed the fiscal performance of the State at the all Secretaries meeting here on Tuesday.

The review showed an overall increase of around 8 per cent in budget utilisation on various programmes till January end in comparison to the corresponding period of last financial year. The total expenditure up to January, 2018 is about Rs 36,756 crore against Rs 34,014 crore spent till January, 2017.Revenue collection from mining sector increased to Rs 4,698 crore showing a growth of around 37 per cent over the corresponding period. This is despite closure of seven mines which failed to abide by the Supreme Court order to pay penalty for excess mining.

Expenditure in social sector was Rs 16,685 crore up to January 2018 against total spending of Rs 14,425. crore during the same period of last financial year, thereby showing an increase of around 16 per cent.The spending mainly covered by programmes executed by the departments of School and Mass Education, Scheduled Tribes and Schedule Castes Development, Health and Family Welfare, Labour and ESI, Panchayati Raj, Women and Child Development, Higher Education, Skill Development and Technical Education and Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability. Fund utilisation in agriculture and allied sectors has shown a marginal improvement with an expenditure of Rs 8,486 crore.

Similarly, the budget utilisation in infrastructure building undertaken by Works, Housing and Urban Development,Rural Development and Energy departments has been around Rs 9015.25 crore.