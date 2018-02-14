BHUBANESWAR: Quality education without commercial intention is the need of the hour, said Priyadarshi Mishra, MLA, Bhubaneswar (north). Mishra was speaking at the 11th annual function of Aryan Public School, Niladri Vihar, which he attended as chief guest.

Also addressing the students, Dr. Achyutananda Mishra, Reader in chemistry, BJB Autonomous College, stressed on good parenting and maintaining better physical and mental health of a child for his/her overall development.Secretary-cum-Principal Pallavi Ray presented the annual report and spoke about the role of teachers and parents in building a better nation.

Cultural programme presented by the students was the highlight of the event. Later, the students were awarded for their achievements throughout the year in the field in study, dance and other activities. They were presented trophies and certificates.