CUTTACK: A State-level Terracotta Craft Exhibition will be organised at Upper Baliyatra Ground for the first time from February 16 to 20.To be organised under the aegis of District Industries Centre, the five-day fair will witness participation of 65 artisans from 15 districts across the State. Food counters will also be opened.

As many as 50 stalls will be set up from 2 pm to 9 pm. It is scheduled to be inaugurated by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Prafulla Samal.