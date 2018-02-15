RAYAGADA: An elderly person of Rachapaka village under Seshkhal police limits of the district was strangulated to death by a group of villagers for allegedly practising sorcery. The deceased was identified as 65-year-old Dashana Mandangi. According to sources, the incident occurred on February 11.

The accused, Ramesh Mandangi, Chintamani Mandangi, Rama Sirika and Suresh Mandangi had allegedly dragged Dashana out of his house. Earlier, the accused had blamed Dashana for the deaths of their relatives due to witchcraft.

Using a piece of rope, they strangulated Dashana to death in the presence of his wife Malo Mandangi. They had allegedly threatened her of facing dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone. Malo left Mirabali village to save herself.

After committing the murder, the accused had dumped the body at the outskirts of the village.

The incident came to light after Malo registered an FIR with Seshkhal police. Contacted, SDPO Raj Kishore Dash said police arrested three persons, Ramesh Mandangi, Chintamani Mandangi and Rama Sirika in this connection and forwarded the to court. Police also seized the rope which was used for the murder. Meanwhile, a manhunt had been launched to nab the other accused.