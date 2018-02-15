BHUBANESWAR: A mini marathon marked the celebration of 54th birth anniversary of Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra here on Wednesday.The marathon, organised and flagged off by Amiya Das, started from 120 Infantry Battalion and converged at Kalinga Stadium. More than 2,000 students from schools and colleges took part in the event.

India’s sprint champion Dutee Chand, former cricketer Debashish Mohanty and Mohapatra’s daughter Upasana Mohapatra were present on the occasion. The winners of the marathon were given trophies and cash award. The top three received cash prizes of `5,000, `3,000 and `2,000.Later, shawls and food packets were given to the inmates of Janla-based Mission Ashra while a lunch was hosted for the students of School for Blind, Deaf and Dumb at Unit IX.