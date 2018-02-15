BHUBANESWAR: A man, who allegedly made over 200 hoax calls to the police modern control room (MCR) officials in the Capital City in the last one month, ended up behind bars on Tuesday. Prabhat Swain of Patrapada was nabbed from Khandagiri area.

According to Sub-Inspector Ramachandra Nayak, supervisor of MCR and the complainant, Swain had made over 200 hoax calls to them from his mobile phone, 100 of which were made just on one day, February 13.

Swain had last called the MCR on Tuesday demanding action against an illegal liquor outlet in Khandagiri area. The officials on duty traced his mobile phone and nabbed Swain, who had been trying to hoodwink the police, for more more than a month.Nayak said, people dial 100 in case of an emergency and they are connected to MCR for further assistance. But, the MCR officials were left bewildered after Swain kept calling them on Tuesday and hurled abuses.

He used to insist on talking to lady officials of modern control room and threaten the receiver if his calls were not transferred.“Swain used to insist that we transfer his calls to lady officials and on doing so, he used to verbally abuse them. On February 13, he called MCR more than 100 times and also asked us to give the mobile number of Twin City Police Commissioner,” Nayak stated in his complaint.

When an MCR official Manas Das asked Swain not to call the control room repeatedly, the latter threatened him with dire consequences. The unwarranted calls hampered day-to-day operations as the control room’s land phone was remaining mostly busy because of him, Nayak claimed.This is not the first time that Swain had left the police annoyed. More than a month back, he used to make hoax calls to Khandagiri police station and ask lady police personnel vague questions like what they had for lunch.

When he did not stop calling despite warnings, Khandagiri police pasted his mobile number on their land phone instructing everyone to ignore him.“A case has been registered against Swain under Sections 294, 186, 354 (D) and 506 of IPC and he was produced in a court on Wednesday,” Khandagiri police said.

Swain, who used to sell eggs in Khandagiri area, reportedly told police that he was upset with the fact that police did not take any action against the persons, who had allegedly misbehaved with his wife.