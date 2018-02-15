SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Development Authority (SDA) has initiated steps to carry out development work beyond the city limits. The civic body has decided to set up a park in Rengali, which is considered as industrial hub of the district. Although Rengali is a gram panchayat and headquarters of Rengali block, the area comes under the jurisdiction of SDA.

SDA Chairman Bijay Mohanty said the park will be developed over an area of six acres and development authority has already got possession of the land. Preliminary work, including levelling of land and construction of boundary wall besides digging up of a deep bore well, has already been started, he said.

Apart from construction of pathways, landscaping and plantation work will be carried out in the park. Besides, fountain, decorative lights, children’s play equipment and various swings will be installed. Moreover, concrete benches, drinking water facility and toilets will be constructed. Altogether, `two crore will be spent for development of the park, while `55 lakh has already been sanctioned in the first phase, he added.

Situated about 25 km away from the city, Rengali houses various industrial houses, including Aditya Aluminium, Bhusan Power and Steel Limited, Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited and Aryan Ispat and Power Private Limited. Rengali, which is a business centre of the block, also houses various State Government and private offices besides financial institutions. Rengali also qualifies all the criteria to be upgraded into a Notified Area Council (NAC).

Though Rengali is turning urban, the place is deprived of any recreational facility now. The park will provide solace to the people to refresh their mind, sources said.