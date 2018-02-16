BARIPADA: Baripada Town police of Mayurbhanj district on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a businessman at Palboni here.The accused have been identified as Dollar Majumdar (32) and his associate Biswajeet Mohapatra (23) of Ward No-12 in the town. Police also seized one AK-47, two pistols, live ammunition and some cartridges from Dollar’s house.

On January 18, they had killed businessman Partha Sarathi Das of Narpada here over a dispute arising out of a love affair. Dollar had developed a relationship with a Bhubaneswar-based girl 10 years back. The girl was frequently coming to Baripada to meet Dollar and Partha. Later, Partha developed an affair with the girl and he proposed her for marriage. Irked over the matter, Dollar engaged a contract killer of Tata Nagar to take revenge on him, said SDPO Abhimanyu Nayak.

On January 19, his body was found by police at a place along NH-18 near Palboni under Sadar police limits. Police also seized a motorcycle, bags, water bottles and keys of his shop, mobile phone and some documents from the spot. An FIR was filed at Sadar police station.The SDPO said a case has been registered under Section 302 of IPC, 25 and 27 of Arms Act. They were produced in SDJM court which remanded them in judicial custody after rejecting their bail pleas.