BHUBANESWAR: Alleging that the BJP has become desperate in view of the sure defeat of its candidate in the Bijepur by-poll, the BJD alleged on Thursday that the party leaders are trying to mislead the people by raising irrelevant issues.

Stating that suicide by farmers has increased across the country, prices of essential commodities have gone up exorbitantly and unemployment has grown after the BJP came to power, State secretary of BJD Bijay Nayak alleged that the party has forgotten its last poll promises.

BJP petitions CEO in cash in car case

After seizure of Rs 3.2 lakh cash from the car of a BJD leader at Talpali in Gaisilet block of Bargarh district on Wednesday, the State BJP on Thursday petitioned the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) demanding action against those carrying the cash purportedly for distribution among voters and the local police for letting off the culprits.

A delegation of the BJP led by party’s spokesperson Sajjan Sharma met CEO Surendra Kumar and submitted a memorandum alleging that the ruling party is using all unethical and unlawful practices to influence the voters of Bijepur. While the car carrying the cash is registered in the name of Bikram Sahu, the vehicle was used by his relative Haraprasad Sahu, a BJD leader of Ganjam district.

The BJP further alleged that the BJD leader was let off by the police due to intervention by Labour Minister Susanta Singh.