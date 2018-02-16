BHUBANESWAR: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today put at rest speculations in political circles here after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leader of the opposition in the assembly Narasingh Mishra at New Delhi during his recent visit by announcing that the BJD will maintain equidistance from Congress and BJP.

Naveen's meeting with the Prime Minister on Wednesday had given rise to speculations about an alliance between the BJD and BJP in Odisha or at least a post-poll arrangement. The chief minister, however,

dismissed any such possibilities.

He said there was no discussion on politics during his meeting with the Prime Minister or the senior Congress leader.

“During my visit to New Delhi, I met the Prime Minister and presented a copy of the book,”The Tall Man Biju Patnaik,” Naveen told mediapersons. On being asked on the chances of Mishra joining the BJD,

he said, ”He (Narasingh Mishra) dropped in for five minutes before the Hockey India function to find out the details.”

“BJD is concentrating on its good work for Odisha. We remain equidistant from BJP

and Congress,” he added.

Asked about the allegations made by the Nagaland BJP against the Odisha Governor SC Jamir for campaigning in favour of the Congress-NPF alliance, the Chief Minister said he has no information on this.

Replying to a question on Kunduli suicide case, he said the state government always wants a free and fair investigation. “The state government has moved the Odisha High Court for a court-monitored probe by the Special Investigation Team. I want justice at the earliest possible time in the most transparent manner,” he added.

The chief minister returned a day ahead of schedule after attending a function of Hockey India in New Delhi yesterday for the promotion of Hockey World Cup scheduled to be held here nfrom November 28 to

December 16 this year.

“The function of Hockey India yesterday in New Delhi for the promotion of Men’s World Cup Hockey 2018 was indeed a momentous occasion,” he said.