JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Thursday established the identity of the girl, whose body was found packed in a gunny bag at Mundal village near Dhartangada forest.She was identified as 22-year-old Siku Sutar of Anolipatana village within Kujang police limits. After the photo of the girl’s body was published in various newspapers and went viral on social media, locals of Anolipatana identified it. Later, Raghunathpur and Kujang police rushed to the village and interacted with the girl’s family members.

Siku was staying with her family in Anolipatana after completing her Plus-Two from Sarala Mahavidyalya, Rahama in 2013. Locals said Siku was last seen on a bicycle with her father Ajay Sutar on Sunday. They alleged that the unmarried girl was pregnant as she had an illicit affair with a local youth.

SDPO Siba Charan Mallick said police have detained the girl’s brother for interrogation. “We are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of Siku’s death. Further investigation is on,” he added.

On Tuesday, Siku’s body was found packed in a gunny bag along Redhua-Nalibar road at Mundal. As blood was oozing from her nose, it is believed that miscreants might have disposed of the girl’s body near Dhartangada forest area just after killing her. There were injury marks on the girl’s neck while her limbs were tied.