ROURKELA: Amid whopping vacancies of faculty members, quality of education in the State Government-run Utkalmani Homeopathy Medical College and Hospital (UHMCH) continues to be compromised. Of the sanctioned strength of 36 posts, 23 are lying vacant since long, while the absence of basic facilities has hit the college hard.

UHMCH sources said the institute with 12 departments and 25 medical seats has sanctioned posts of 36 faculty members, including six Professors and 15 each Readers and Lecturers. But now, there are only four Professors, two Readers and four Lecturers. One Professor and two Readers would retire in the next six months.

Similarly, five departments, including Community Medicines, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Surgery and Repertory have no regular faculty members and the quality of education is being affected, said members of the students’ welfare committee.

Under the leadership of former Principal Dr G R Giri, the institute for the first time had started the 25-bed hospital in early 2016. But the hospital is virtually defunct with only three medical officers, while there are no staff nurses, NMS, laboratory techniques and sanitary workers. Though a 100-bed girls’ hostel was inaugurated during Giri’s tenure, it continues to be in unsafe condition in the absence of boundary walls. Moreover, about 2.5 acres of land freed from the encroachment of OSAP remains unguarded.

Since it is a degree medical college, there should be a regular principal in the rank of a Professor with post-graduation in MD (Homeopathy). During annual function of the institute on February 8, Rourkela unit of youth BJD members, led by its president Subash Swain, had handed over a memorandum to Director of AYUSH Gopabandhu Satapathy demanding creation of a post of a regular principal. They also demanded filling up of all vacant positions, adequate manpower for the hospital and its Indoor Patient Department (IPD) and adequate fund for construction of boundary wall and other infrastructure.

In-charge Principal Prof Ratnakar Panda said the State Government is aware of the faculty positions and they are managing with 13 guest lecturers, adding that the hospital requires adequate manpower. He said with the available fund, construction of 70-metre boundary wall has been taken up and they are waiting for more funds.

Prof Panda further said Rs 57 lakh has also been mobilised and construction of a function venue is underway. Till now, there is no governing body and for betterment of the college, initiative has been taken up for its immediate formation, he added.