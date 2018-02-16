BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday refused to make any special arrangement in schools and colleges for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' scheduled to be telecast on Friday.

School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra said since the programme will be broadcast on a number of platforms, there is no requirement for making any special arrangement for students to listen or watch it.

"Interested students can opt for any medium of their choice. But, it is not possible for schools or colleges to make telecast arrangements as the examinations are round the corner," he told mediapersons.

While the annual HSC examinations starts from February 23, Plus-II exams will begin from March 6. CBSE Class-12 and Class-X board exams will start on March 5.

Earlier, Human Resources Department had sent letters to all States urging them to make arrangements in schools and colleges for the programme in which PM will provide tips to relieve examination related stress.

Students from Class VI to XII were asked to watch Doordarshan, YouTube and all government websites that will telecast the programme besides All India Radio.