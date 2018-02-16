BHUBANESWAR: As the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at New Delhi on Wednesday fuelled speculations in political circles here, the presence of the Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra in Naveen’s residence at the National Capital on Thursday also evoked similar reaction.

Both the meetings were, however, described as non-political in nature. The Chief Minister gifted a copy of the book, ‘The Tall Man Biju Patnaik’, to the Prime Minister during their meeting which lasted 20 minutes. Government chief whip Amar Prasad Satpathy told media persons on Thursday that there should not be any speculation over the meeting after the Chief Minister’s clarification that it was a courtesy call.

Meanwhile, Mishra has dismissed all talks hinting about political angle in his meeting with the Chief Minister. Mishra said he met Naveen as he was officially invited to seek cooperation from the Opposition party for the smooth conduct of an international event to be held at Bhubaneswar. “I met him officially as he invited me to seek cooperation from the Opposition party for smooth conduct of an international sporting event to be held in Bhubaneswar.

My meeting with Naveen Babu should not be construed as political. Such speculations should end here,” he said. The BJD also maintained that the meeting should not be analysed from a political point of view. “Leaders of various parties were invited for a discussion on the mega sports event to be organised in the State. Leader of Opposition is one of them,” BJD MP and spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deb said.Odisha will host the men’s Hockey World Cup-2018 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16.