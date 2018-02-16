PARADIP: Members of PPL DAV Parents’ Committee on Wednesday criticised the authorities of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (PPL) for making false statement over closure of Odia DAV Public School in its township area.

Committee president Sriballav Kar alleged that the clarification of PPL management that they have no intention to shut down the school is false. He said the allegation by PPL regarding non-submission of road map to enhance the quality of education by DAV is fabricated as the school authorities have already submitted it. Similarly, the DAV school authorities have denied the other charges made by Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PPL Vishwajeet Kumar Sinha on February 5, Kar added.

After the PPL’s 30-year agreement with DAV management expired in January, a meeting was convened hurriedly on January 17 where the COO had expressed unwillingness to run the school on PPL premises. Later, the PPL authorities levelled charges against the DAV over the issue. Even on February 7, officials of another private educational institution visited the school premises, he informed.

Kar said on February 10, the authorities of Bhubaneswer-based DAV Public School had conducted a meeting with principal of PPL DAV School SK Das over the matter. During the meeting, it was found that a draft copy of the proposed agreement for renewal was submitted to PPL by DAV in May 2017. The agreement was supposed to be renewed in May 2017, but it could not work out due to some unavoidable circumstances, he added.

Meanwhile, organising secretary of the committee Subrat Mohapatra and parents have threatened to intensify their strike demanding that the issue be resolved by February 16.