BARIPADA: Lack of adequate infrastructure has hit basic health services in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (MCH).Vital components of the MCH such as central medical record section and laboratory besides the radio diagnostic centre are yet to be made operational due to lack of space. Moreover, the laboratory under National Health Mission is yet to function due to similar problem.

While the Government had instructed for making CT-scan, MRI and X-ray facilities operational on the MCH premises at the earliest, the authorities are yet to select a suitable place for the same, sources said.

Health Minister Pratap Jena had declared to provide MRI and dialysis facilities free of cost to patients in August last year. However, the promise is yet to be fulfilled due to lack of space and equipment.

During its visit in October last year, a team of Medical Council of India (MCI) had expressed displeasure over lack of adequate infrastructure in the MCH. The MCI team had directed the authorities to set up a new diagnostic centre to house the ultrasound, CT-scan and X-ray facilities. The MCH authorities are currently running these facilities in the old Regional Diagnostic Centre (RDC).

While number of surgery patients in the MCH is on the rise, the sterilisation centre is yet to be upgraded. Similar is the fate of the oxygen pipeline, said a health official on condition of anonymity.This apart, the MCH lacks a store to accommodate the huge supply of instruments, equipment and drugs. Even the MCH Superintendent is yet to get an office of his own.The lecture theatre having a capacity of 150 seats, which has already been constructed, is yet to be put to use by the MCH authorities. Surprisingly, a whopping Rs 1.20 crore has been spent to construct the tin-roofed theatre.

As per reports, the Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET), who needs to inspect the health institution, rarely visits the MCH.The quarters meant for emergency doctors have been converted into medical store as a result of which the medicos are being forced to leave the MCH after duty hours. Accommodation has not been provided to the Principal, Superintendent, Professors and Associate Professors of the MCH.

Similarly, at least 20 per cent of the staff nurses have no accommodation facility. Even transport facility has not been made available for staff and students, the sources said and added that 250 posts of support staff are lying vacant in the MCH.

Contacted, MCH Superintendent SN Soren said, “We are yet to find a space of 2,000 sq ft for MRI and dialysis centres. However, the MCH will shortly demarcate a suitable place for the facilities soon.”

The MCH, which spreads over 21 acres of land at Rangamatia and set up at a cost of Rs185 crore, has an annual intake capacity of 100 students. It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on September 6 last year.