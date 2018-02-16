SAMBALPUR: Mother of tribal youth Abinash Munda of Bhalupali, who died in police custody in Ainthapali police station on February 8 night, on Thursday filed a complaint against the police personnel responsible for the custodial death of her son. The victim’s mother Israni Munda, accompanied by family members and residents of Bhalupali, lodged the complaint at Ainthapali police station amidst tight police security.

As per the complaint, some policemen picked up Abinash on February 7 night in connection with a theft case from a Kalyan Mandap in Bhalupali during a marriage function. The cops also told Israni that her son would be released after interrogation.

However, police came to Bhalupali again late on February 8 and took Israni and other family members to the District Headquarters Hospital, Sambalpur telling them that the health condition of Abinash was serious. On reaching the hospital, Israni and the family members found Abinash dead.

The victim’s mother has said that her son was not involved in the alleged theft case. Even the police did not seize any stolen articles from their house. Ainthapali police picked up her son and assaulted Abinash in police custody, she has stated in her complaint. Sambalpur Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mihir Panda said the victim’s mother has filed the complaint and it is being examined.