BHUBANESWAR: A man was found dead with cut injuries on throat at his residence in Unit-IV area under Kharavela Nagar police limits here on Saturday.

The man identified as Gopinath Moharana from Tihidi area of Bhadrak district was working as a carpenter in the state's capital.

According to police, Gopinath was staying with his elder brother Bhagirathi for the last 28 years. Their relative Sanatan Moharana, who had come to his house at about 9 am, saw him lying on the floor.

Though he called an ambulance from a nearby shoe shop and informed the police, Gopinath succumbed to his injuries by the time ambulance and cops arrived there.

Kharavela Nagar police station in-charge ACP Anup Kanungo said after entering the house the cops saw the man was lying on the floor and a radio was on.

"A blood-stained chisel was found near his body. We are investigating the matter. All possible angles are being verified," Kanungo said. He, however, did not rule out any possibility of murder.

State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) officials visited the spot and collected blood stains from the body, chisel, and floor of the room for further examination.

Apart from the throat injuries, there was no other injury mark on Gopinath's body.

He was last seen by the nearby residents at about 8:20 am while taking bath outside his room. He had reportedly called Sanatan to his house.

The room from where Gopinath's body was recovered was dark as there was no current in the locality. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

