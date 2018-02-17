BHAWANIPATNA: In a shocking incident, a super class contractor of Kalahandi district was gunned down by suspected Maoists under Bijepur police station limits on Friday. The contractor, Siba Shankar Das, had gone to a project site to make payments to the labourers when the incident occurred.

Preliminary reports said Das (53) was approached by four plainclothed persons with whom he had an altercation. They then opened fire at him. Das was executing a road from Bijepur to Pajibahali under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in Lanjigarh block. Police said he was at the camp near Pajibahali village for paying the workers when he came under attack by the suspected Maoists.

His body was taken to Lanjigarh for post-mortem. After that, it would be brought back to Bhawanipatna. Kalahandi police was trying to ascertain the identity of those behind the cold-blooded murder since the modus operandi of the crime did not match with that of the Maoists.

“The Left Wing Extremists do not kill civilians in plainclothes. Besides, there was no trace of any poster or campaign material at the spot,” a police officer said. The Maoists have not issued any statement in this connection so far. Besides, Das being a top contractor, police do not rule out the role of extortionists or his rivals behind the crime.

However, what makes it appear otherwise is the fact that Das had received threats from Maoists twice in the past because of road construction work. Das was also cautioned by police against going to vulnerable areas alone but he paid no heed.“Kalahandi police is looking into both the angles to ascertain who is behind the killing,” Director-General of Police Dr R P Sharma said.

In October 2013, Das was threatened while executing a road from Titijhola to Jugsaipatna under Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana. The JCBs and tractor were torched forcing him to quit the work midway.

In the last few years, Maoists have been increasingly targeting road construction in the interior pockets of Kalahandi. Vehicles of another contractor, who took over the work from Das, was also torched in 2016.

Earlier on January 10, the project site, vehicles and machineries of another contractor were burnt down.