JAIPUR: Tightening the noose on mineral smugglers, four special teams led by Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das carried out surprise raids at different illegal mining areas across the district on Friday morning.

The raids were carried out at various places in Dharmasala, Darpan, Jajpur and Sukinda tehsil areas.

District official sources said 43 heavy vehicles carrying illegal sand, morum, laterite stone and black stone were seized by the teams. Besides, the administration has lodged FIRs against 40 persons for their involvement in illegal mining activities and collected a fine of around Rs 4 lakh from them.

Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena, who was also part of the operation, said the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) and Tehsildars of the respective areas have been asked to file FIRs against mining violators.

“The RTO has been directed to lodge FIRs against those violating the Motor vehicle Act while Tehsildars will file complaints against persons violating the Mining and Mineral Act with the local police,” the SP said.

The Collector said the raids were carried out following several complaints regarding illegal mining activities from Dharmasala, Barachana, Korei, Jajpur, Danagadi and Sukinda areas.Jajpur ADM Brajabandhu Bhola, Sub-Collector Narayan Chandra Dhal, Tehsildars Laxmikanta Mishra, Pravas Kumar Behuria and Ashok Kumar Dash were also part of the special teams.

Earlier this month, Jajpur Town RTO Manoj Kumar Behera was crushed to death by a chips-laden truck on NH-215 near Nuapada Chowk within Korei police limits, raising suspicion of the role of mining mafia in the incident. Behera was killed while he was inspecting vehicles carrying smuggled minerals. His death exposed the rampant smuggling of minor minerals in the district.