BHUBANESWAR: The body of a man, with his throat slit was found in his rented house in Unit-IV area here on Saturday morning. He has been identified as Gopinath Moharana, a resident of Tihidi block in Bhadrak district. Gopinath was working as a carpenter and staying with his elder brother Bhagirathi Moharana for the last 28 years. The incident came to light after Gopinath’s relative Sanatan Moharana visited his house around 8.30 am and saw him lying on the floor. Sanatan rushed out of the house seeking help. Meanwhile, the locals informed police, who reached the spot after 9 am but Gopinath had succumbed by then.

Kharavel Nagar police station in-charge ACP Anup Kanungo said, “We are not ruling out the possibility of murder and probe is on. We found a radio, which was on and a blood stained chisel near the body.” Carpenter tool bag was also found near the body, police added.Gopinath was last seen by locals at about 8.20 am when he was taking bath outside his room. Sanatan told police that Gopinath had called him for accompanying him to a gym from where he was to collect money for the work he had done there.

Gopinath’s elder brother Bhagirathi said, his brother did not have dispute with anyone. “Gopinath has two daughters and one son and he had taken around `50,000 loan for his elder daughter’s marriage which he was comfortably repaying,” he added. “Gopinath had prepared food for us in the morning and I left for my work,” he added.Meanwhile, Gopinath’s son Balaram, who works as a security guard here, alleged that his father was murdered.State Forensic Science Laboratory officials are investigating the matter. Except for the throat injury, there were no other injuries on Gopinath’s body, police said adding the body was sent to Capital Hospital for post-mortem.