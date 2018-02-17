PARADIP: After crows and ducks, death of cows has sparked panic among residents of Paradip town.

As per reports, while four cows have died mysteriously in different slums of Paradip town, nearly 10 to 12 have been affected by an unidentified disease in the last one week.Consumption of milk has also gone down in the slum areas due to the outbreak of the mysterious disease, sources said.

Locals alleged that release of toxic effluent in water bodies and feeding on chemical waste are the main causes behind cow deaths in the locality. They said people are reluctant to consume milk of the affected cows.Veterinary surgeon of Animal Husbandry department Priyadarsi D Rout said, “We have collected blood sample of the affected cows. It has been found that the cows have been affected with a fatal protozoal disease.”

Precaution measures have been taken to check mortality of cows and spread of the disease.Though the cattle mortality has decreased, two to three cows are dying everyday due to the unidentified disease. The reports are awaited from Bhopal laboratory to ascertain the exact cause of cow deaths, Rout added.Since the last 20 days, nearly 300 crows and ducks have died due to an unidentified disease in the port town.