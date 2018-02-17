BHUBANESWAR: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch on Friday arrested two persons for swindling Rs 3 crore of depositors. The two have been identified as Sampad Kumar Jagania and his son Ajitesh of Shastri Nagar here.

According to EOW officers, Bikash Kumar Bhuyan, Sampad, Ajitesh along with some others had opened a business establishment - Creative Express Events and Promoters in 2015 at a rented building in Gajapati Nagar here.

Between 2015 and 2016, Bikash, Sampad and Ajitesh had collected about Rs 3 core from depositors by promising them to deposit the money in well reputed companies for higher returns or providing residential plots in the Capital. The trio had reportedly shown fake work orders and contracts issued to them by various companies to take them into confidence.

After collecting the money, Bikash and his associates shut down the Gajapati Nagar office and fled. The EOW sung into action after one of the depositors, Pravat Kumar Jena lodged a complaint.

Subsequently, the agency registered a case under Odisha Protection of Interest of Depositors (OPID) Act in January last year. “We had arrested Bikash in September last year from New Delhi. Sampad and Ajitesh were nabbed recently and produced at a court in Cuttack on Friday,” an EOW officer said.