BHUBANESWAR: The ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a low-key affair in Odisha as no arrangements were made in State-run schools for students to watch the live telecast of the two-hour classroom connect programme on Friday.Though some of the schools in the City attempted to arrange logistics for the programme, they had to cancel it at the last minute as Class-X students did not turn up owing to High School Certificate examination which is scheduled to begin on February 23.

Capital High School headmistress Sonamika Ray said they received the letter about the programme a few hours before it started. “Still we could have made the arrangements as the school has a projector. But Class-X students are preparing for their exam and have stopped coming to schools, we informed them to watch it at home,” she said.Some other Government schools did not show any interest as they claimed there was no instruction from School and Mass Education Department. “Though we have a LED television set the DTH has been not been recharged since long. How can we show the event?,” said a teacher of a school at Unit-VIII.

Many students and parents also questioned the timing of such an event as exams are round the corner. “This could have organised in the beginning of the session. The PM focused more on meritorious students. But what about the below average students? There was no tip for them,” said a Class-IX student. Apart from several private schools including DAV Public Schools, the Kendriya Vidyalayas across the State had, however, made elaborate arrangements for the students from Class-VI to Class-XII in 62 KVs.

“PM’s address ahead of examinations was a noble attempt to come closer to students. While his interactions with students was very friendly, lucid, informative and effective, his empathetic tips would help students overcome stress during exams,” said KV-1 Principal AT Mishra.

Mishra informed that Debabrata Singh, a Class-XI student of KV-1 was invited to the event venue, Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi after his poster on stress-free exam was adjudged third at all India level. The PM appreciated the poster and wished him success in life, he added.