BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Two Government officials were nabbed by the Vigilance for taking bribe for performing their duties in the Twin Cities on Friday.In Bhubaneswar, an Amin, Manaswini Khadiratna posted at Tehsildar office in the Capital was arrested by the Vigilance for taking Rs 1,800 bribe from Prafulla Baral of Dihapur village on the outskirts of the city.

Baral, a farmer, has an ancestral gharabari land under Bhubaneswar Tehsil. He had applied at Tehsildar office in April last year for demarcation of land. Though the Amin was directed by the Tehsildar to carry out the measurement, Khadiratna demanded `2,000 for the work. Khadiratna later reduced her demand to `1,800 but an annoyed Baral informed the Vigilance, who laid a trap and nabbed her while accepting the money near a petrol pump in Nuagaon area.

Khadiratna had managed to flee from the spot but the anti-corruption agency’s staff gave her a chase and nabbed her near Daya river. “The rented house of Khadiratna at Brit Colony in Badagada here is being searched,” a Vigilance officer said.

In Cuttack, a Junior Engineer of CESU’s Dolamundai Electrical Section here was arrested by the Vigilance officials for taking `50,000 bribe on Friday. The JE, Bikash Kumar Senapati, had demanded the money from one Debasis Kumar Jena of Pithapur to provide three phase electrical line to his house. Jena had applied for the connection about 6 months back for which Senapati demanded the money.

An irate Jena informed the Vigilance, who laid a trap and caught Senapati red-handed. Senapati has been arrested and his official residence at CESU Colony in Badamabadi is being searched by the vigilance officials. A case has been registered and investigation is on, Vigilance sources said.