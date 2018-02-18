BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to include four more areas under the Rurban Mission. The new areas to be included under the mission include Puttasingh of Rayagada district, Marichmal of Koraput district, Kuanrmunda of Sundargarh district and Raibania of Balasore district.

The decision was taken at a State-level Empowered Committee (SLEC) meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi here.

“Earlier, 10 semi-urban and peri-urban clusters were included under the Rurban Mission with an objective to provide urban infrastructure in rural areas in two phases. In the third phase, the SLEC approved for more cluster of villages which covered 20 gram panchayats,” Padhi said.The investment for development of these 4 areas was estimated at around `305.65 crore. This amount would be invested through Integrated Cluster Development Plan (ICDP) designed separately for each area, said Panchayati Raj Secretary DK Singh after the meeting.

It was decided that projects worth `230.34 crore will be implemented through convergence of various government programmes and schemes. The balance amount of `75.30 crore will be shared by the Centre and State Government on 60:40 basis as critical gap funding (CGF), Singh added.Projects like economic infrastructure, skill development, agro-processing units, inter-village connectivity, digital connectivity, pipe water supply, solid waste management, sanitation, street lights, health services, sustainable livelihood, citizen service centres and LPG connections to each household were found to be the common felt needs in the proposed cluster of villages.

“These clusters will be developed as Rurban villages preserving the nature and essence of rural community life with urban facilities. The ICDP approved by SLEC will be sent to the Centre for approval,” said Mission leader Pranab Jyoti Nath.The Chief Secretary asked the department to focus on new income generating avenues and sustainable livelihood supporting activities in each cluster and prioritise the projects for enhancing basic service delivery. The action plan for the new clusters should be designed keeping in view the development in future.