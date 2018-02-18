BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday proposed to strengthen institutionalisation of the monitoring framework for the sustainable development goals (SDGs) in collaboration with the UN agencies.Delegates from various UN agencies, Patrick Van Weerelt, head of UN Staff College, Bonn, Simona Sow, UN Staff College, Bonn, Nistha Satyam, deputy head UN women and Deepa Prasad, State coordinator of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat to discuss various models of partnership for achieving SDGs.

Highlighting Odisha’s achievements on various social indicators in women development and empowerment, the Chief Minister said the State Government has created institutional framework for achieving SDGs. The Government has also mapped the schemes aligning with the SDGs and prepared state specific indicators to monitor the progress.

Stating that Odisha has emerged as a leader in bringing 8 million people above poverty line with reduction of 24 percentage point in poverty levels in a decade, he said it is also a leading State in providing houses to the poor. The State Government has also been able to reduce IMR and MMR by considerable level to below national average, he said and added conditional cash transfer mechanism under Mamata scheme for pregnant women has benefited more than 3.1 million women. Better collaboration with UN Women can bring further empowerment of women in the State, he said.