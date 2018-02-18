BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) had to close Jayadev Vatika Park near Khandagiri Hills here for visitors on Saturday as a wild elephant created havoc in the area.

The tusker, which had sneaked into the Horticulture farm of Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) at Ghatikia on Wednesday, is believed to have strayed into the park on Friday night.

A local resident spotted the elephant near the park and informed the authorities about presence of the wild animal. The officials found a portion of the boundary wall broken with the fencing on it damaged during an inspection in the morning.

The decision to close the park was taken as a large number of people visit the botanical garden everyday. Forest personnel rushed to the park to guard the pachyderm and monitor his movement.

Chandaka DFO Kedar Swain said the elephant which was chased away from OUAT farm has sneaked into the park. It has been separated from a herd in Chandaka Reserve Forest. The animal could not be driven out due to huge traffic during day, he said.“We have formed a joint squad of police and forest personnel to drive the jumbo out of the park. Its return track has been cleared. All measures have been taken to prevent any loss to life and property by the wild elephant,” he added.

The garden staff had cordoned off the park to avoid any untoward incident. It would be opened for public after forest officials drive the elephant out. Meanwhile, a woman from Dumduma, who was injured by the elephant, has been admitted in AIIMS.

Heritage Walks attracts foreign students

Bhubaneswar: The Heritage Walks in the Capital witnessed participation of students from two foreign universities on Saturday. Among the 25 walkers were five students from two universities of Australia and two students from a leading business management school in France.The students were part of Monks, Caves and Kings heritage walk at Udayagiri and Khandagiri. They include Stefanie Gulli, Ambrose Phey, Clare Shelton and Montana Waters from Deakin University in Australia, Ben Harper from Melbourne University and Johan Sunthareswaran and Joachim Manhes of International Business School in Paris.

All the students are doing their internships at city-based Centurion University of Technology and Management. Some of the students had also participated at the Ekamra Walks (Old Town Circuit) last Sunday.The other participants included three professional guides working with different organisations, an epidemiologist from Puducherry and three BBA students of Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM).

Phey said the City has a great potential to attract tourists and authorities should plan it properly with adequate infrastructure.The heritage walkers could not see the Jain Tirthankaras at Khandagiri Hills as the trip had to be cancelled due to elephant panic in the area.