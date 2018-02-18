JAIPUR: The 9th death anniversary of Gyan Patnaik, wife of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, was observed on Shyam Sundar Mandap premises at Arangabad-Mirzapur under Dharmasala block in the district on Saturday. Hundreds of people, mostly women, from all walks of life gathered at the venue to pay rich tributes to the mother of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Attending the function organised by Shyam Sundar Mahila Vikas Kendra, senior journalist Pradosh Pattanaik said, "Gyan Patnaik had her own identity as she was one of the India's first women commercial pilots. Gyan had accompanied her husband on his daring 1940's mission to rescue Indonesian leader Sukarno from a Dutch-besieged Java."

On the occasion, actress Puspa Panda was conferred with Gyan Patnaik Gourav award. Among others, former Dharmasdala MLA Rabi Labanya, Raja Kishore Padhy and Trilocan Biswal were present.