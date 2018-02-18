BERHAMPUR: The inordinate delay in construction of NH-59 passing through Baliguda town of Kandhamal district has left locals unhappy, adding to their travel woes.Major government offices are located at Baliguda. Thus, hundreds of people from various villages in the block visit the town regularly. The under-construction road has led to several accidents, locals allege. As the road is filled with uprooted trees and construction debris and riddled with potholes, the commuters are compelled to slow down their vehicles while passing through this stretch. However, locals say that travelling on this road is very difficult for pedestrians and cyclists.

Last year, several houses and kiosks were razed along the highway for its expansion. The stretch between Old Town and Baliguda College and Hospital was dug up. A private firm, RJD Constructions, had been entrusted with the construction work.According to officials of the construction firm, the work got delayed due to non-cooperation of Public Health Engineering Department officials.

Pipelines passing through this stretch were damaged during the digging of the road, resulting in the disruption of water supply. "The PHED officials have been repeatedly requested to provide alternative measures for repairing the damaged portions of the pipelines. But, they had done nothing in this regard. The non-supply of water irked villagers. In order to avoid protests, we slowed down the pace of construction work," officials of the firm said.

The firm further claimed that instead of PHED, it had taken up the repair work. Earlier, Baliguda Sub-Collector Sakthya Krishnan KP said the forest officials had been asked to lift the tree trunks. "The PHED officials have been asked to repair the damaged pipelines. We will takes steps towards the early completion of the project," he added.