CUTTACK: Fresh outbreak of jaundice in the Millennium City has spread panic among the residents. City Health Officer Manoranjan Samantaray said 43 persons, including 31 from Jobra’s Samadhipatana and Pareswar Sahi and 12 from Nuapada, were suffering from the water-borne disease.

Unofficial sources, however, put the figure at much higher than claimed by the health officer as patients continued to pour in at hospitals from different part of the city. Use of contaminated drinking water due to leakage in pipelines is suspected to be the cause behind resurgence of the disease.Collector Susant Kumar Mahapatra, CMC Commissioner Bikash Mohapatra and CMC’s Health Standing Committee chairman Ranjan Biswal visited affected area, Ward no-50 in Nuapada locality along with all line departmental official to take stock of the situation.

During inspection, it was found that the some pipelines developed cracks after coming in contact with a JCB machine engaged by Roads and Buildings Department leading to contamination of water.The Collector has directed PHEO officials for immediate replacement of the damaged pipes and asked CMC officials to intensify sanitation, disiltation of clogged drains and anti-larvae campaign. Last year, jaundice claimed two lives and 167 persons were affected.