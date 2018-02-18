BARGARH: Padampur Police seized Rs 40.5 lakh from a car while it was on its way from Padampur to Bargarh at Mahulpali police check post. The police found the cash concealed in the car and detained Rajesh Agrawal who was carrying the money. This is the second instance of cash being seized by the police which found Rs 3.2 lakh a couple of days back.

Padampur SDPO Laxminarayan Panda said Rajesh Agrawal, who is a jeweller, failed to provide satisfactory answer on the source of money. Panda refused to divulge further details. It is alleged that the cash was meant for use in Bijepur by-election by the BJP as Arjunlal Agrawal, the father of Rajesh Agrawal, is a VHP activist and was among the accused who set fire to a Mission run orphanage in Padampur, in the aftermath of killing of Swami Lakhsmananda Saraswati in Phulbani.