BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government has suggested some amendments to the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2017 after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare invited suggestions from different states.The State advised that the fee regulation must be made by Government for 85 per cent of seats and rest 15 per cent by the authorised body of UGC and not by the institution itself.

For institutions under deemed universities, the fee structure is designed by UGC for 100 per cent seats. The new Bill provides a regulation of fees by the Government for a maximum 40 per cent seats and 60 per cent by the institution itself.Since the State has its own Act - Orissa Professional Educational Institutions Act 2007, under which the fee structure committee headed by one retired judge as the Chairman regulates the fee charged by Private Medical Institutions, the NMC can not regulate fees of such private institutions.

As many as 85 per cent seats in the private institutions belong to State quota and the fee is regulated by the Committee. The rest of the 15 per cent seats are earmarked as NRI quota and the fee for them is fixed as four times of the State quota.The Bill stipulates that the provision of a National Licentiate Examination. The proposal of NLE is objected since the candidates for MBBS course are taken from standardised test - NEET UG and they purse the course in a MCI recognised institutions.

“There is therefore no need for another examination. Issue of pass certificate and registration should be made mandatory without examination,” the State Government suggested.It pointed out that there is also no mention about fate of candidates who do not pass the NLE and how many times a candidate can appear to pass the examination. After spending five-and-half years for completion of course in a standardised way they can not be debarred to practice by merely not qualifying one NLE, it stated. Technically, a candidate who does not pass NLE can not be debarred for post graduation or any higher study.

Subsequent examinations for higher study like NEET PG, NEET SS must continue as a candidate must be given scope to work hard and study better. Holding one examination and deciding the fate for all level of admission is not justified, the State proposed. Suggesting that the doctors coming from abroad should appear one qualifying examination and pass it for practicing in the country, it said no relaxation should be given. The bridge course is not justified as this will create confusion between the standard practised in two completely dissimilar fields of medicine, it added.

The NMC Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 29. It was referred to the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee following oppositions from many members of the medical fraternity including the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The Bill seeks to provide for a medical education system that ensures availability of adequate and high-qualified medical professionals to adopt latest medical research and enforce high ethical standards in all aspects of medical services.