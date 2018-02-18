BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to develop video conferencing facility in all the block headquarters. The Panchayati Raj Department has entrusted the job to Odisha Computer Application Centre, the technical directorate of Department of Electronics and Information Technology.

The department is reported to have sanctioned `12 crore for the project, tender for which will be floated shortly, official sources said. Presently, all the district headquarters have such facility. It has been decided to develop such facility at block headquarters by May.

The Odisha State Wide Area Network (OSWAN) will provide a secured and dedicated communication infrastructure for improved video conferencing between State Government and block level officials on implementation of various welfare and developmental works. Such a facility will come in handy during natural calamities and other exigencies, sources added. Meanwhile, the State Government has set a target to provide high speed internet connectivity to 2,564 panchayats in 15 districts by March 2019 in the second phase of BharatNet project.

The State-run Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (OPTCL) has taken the responsibility to connect these panchayats in 133 blocks, said Energy Secretary Hemant Sharma. The districts that will be covered under second phase are Angul, Balangir, Sundargarh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Phulbani, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Sonepur, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda and Mayurbhanj.

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), which has taken up the task, has been asked to complete the job of providing internet to 3846 panchayats in 18 districts taken up under BharatNet-1 by next month end.

Internet connectivity will be provided to 2539 panchayats through optical fibre cable while 25 panchayats will be connected through satellite. It has been estimated to cost about `351.60 crore.