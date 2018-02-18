CUTTACK: Elaborate arrangements have been put in place by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) for smooth conduct of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination, Madhyama Examination and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examination scheduled to be conducted simultaneously from February 23.Aimed at curbing malpractice for a free, fair and transparent examination, 125 special squads have been formed at three levels. While BSE has formed 37 squads, 58 squads have been constituted at different District Education Office (DEO) levels. Similarly, the School and Mass Education Department has formed 30 squads. A squad consisting of two members each comprises an officer above the rank of Section Officer and a Plus Two level lecturer.

Chief Secretary AP Padhi had also directed all district collectors in the State to form special squad through Tehsildars and BDOs at the respective district levels and inspect the examination centres for fair conduct of the examinations, informed BSE president Jahan Ara Begum.Question papers, answer sheets and other relevant documents have already been sent to all the 302 nodal centres, including 23 set up at different police stations in remote areas which have been kept under tight security.

Two control rooms have also been set up at BSE head office with the phone number 0671-2412059 and 0671-2412060. Examinees, their parents and guardians, Centre Superintendent, nodal centre authorities and squad members can seek the assistance of control rooms from 8 am to 8 pm every day, Begum said. A total of 6,08,053 examinees will be appear at their respective examinations at 2,919 centres, including 51 centres for Madhyama and 101 for SOSC examinations in the State. The break up of candidates includes 5,90,360 for HSC, 13,978 for SOSC and 3,715 for Madhyama.

The BSE has also set up two sub centres at Angul and Choudwar to facilitate 12 jail inmates of Choudwar Circle Jail to write their examination under SOSC and a Juvenile offender of Angul for appearing HSC examination, BSE official sources said.