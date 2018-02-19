BHUBANESWAR: Three days after it strayed into the city, the lone ranging elephant was finally shown its way back into Chandaka forests late on Saturday night.About 100 staff managed to drive the elephant from Jayadev Vatika towards SUM Hospital and Malipada through Nuagaon into the forests. The exercise took more than two hours. The elephant, which had entered into Dumduma area, crossed NH and had got inside Jayadev Vatika which was secured by the forest staff.

The final drive started at about 11 pm on Saturday and concluded well past 1.30 am. However, the forest staff stayed put near Nuagaon to ensure that it does not venture out again.The elephant had become disoriented and entered areas close to human habitation after it was driven away by some locals near Malipada late on Wednesday. With locals hounding its every step and TV channels trying to get a close view, the elephant was getting further disoriented and the exercise hampered.

While the elephant kept the Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary officials on tenterhooks for three days, it could be driven back without no major conflict scenario has come as a relief at the end.However, the incident has once again raised the pertinent question of why the Forest Department, so far, has not come up with a protocol to deal with straying elephants in the State.

Given the intense human-elephant conflict situations the State has been witnessing, such a protocol which outlines how to control the mob and create a safe buffer space between the wildlife and humans can come handy.The plight of elephants in Athagarh, Dhenkanal, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts have been well documented in the past.