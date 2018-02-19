BHUBANESWAR: In a relief to the Odisha Government ahead of matriculation and higher secondary examinations, agitating teachers, lecturers and other employees of more than 1,000 schools and colleges from across the State have called off their week-long strike.

The decision to postpone the agitation came after Higher Education Minister Ananta Das and School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra assured to fulfil six of their demands during a discussion with a delegation of teachers’ leaders on Sunday.

The protesting teachers said the Ministers and officials had agreed to fulfil six demands and take up another demand of extension of superannuation age from 60 to 62 years with the Chief Minister.

Under the banner of Odisha School and College Teachers’ and Employees’ United Forum (OSCTUF), the teachers were on dharna since February 8 with their seven-point charter of demands, especially withdrawal of the affidavit clause from the new Grant-in-Aid (GIA) Policy-2017.

“It was decided that the Government would consider six demands by March 8. The demands can not be immediately fulfilled as no official notification can be issued due to model code of conduct which is in force for the Bijepur by-poll. We agreed to the condition and withdrew the strike keeping in mind the board and council examinations,” said a senior member of the forum Prakash Mohanty.

The demands include withdrawal of affidavit clause from the GIA Policy-2017, abolition of block grant, implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations, service conditions, one-notice appointment and withdrawal of resigned order for colleges, release of held-up salary during strike period and complete abolition of block grant system.

“Both the Ministers have assured to consider these demands fully or partly. Since the extension of superannuation age will be applicable for all teachers and lecturers, they said the decision will be taken by the Chief Minister. We would hit the streets again and boycott evaluation of answer sheets if the demands are not fulfilled,” Mohanty said.

Higher Education Minister has appreciated the decision of the teachers’ body. Teachers have to discharge their responsibilities since the examinations are round the corner. No official decision can be taken due to the election code of conduct. Their demands would be considered after completion of the poll process, Das added.