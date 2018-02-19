KORAPUT: The Andhra Pradesh Government had not only intervened in matters related to the disputed villages of Kotia recently, the district administration of Vizianagaram reportedly extended its help towards the development of the undisputed villages of Talgaluru panchayat of Pottangi block in Odisha.

Bangarigudi, a village under Talgaluru panchayat, is 130 km from the district headquarters. It has been alleged that the Koraput district administration had neglected the village. Currently, it is being overseen by Vizianagaram administration, sources said.

About 500 families reside in the village. Around 90 per cent of the villagers speak Telugu “No development works have been taken up in the village so far,” a local, Ram Babu, said. “There is no proper road connectivity between Bangarigudi and the panchayat headquarters of Talgaluru,” he added.

The villagers, thus, depend on Pasipentha mandal of Vizianagaram district, sources added. “The Vizianagaram district administration has been providing basic amenities like potable water, ration card, free electricity, health facilities, education and Indira Awas houses to the villagers,” Babu added.

Villagers claimed that Odisha police personnel had never visited the village. Thus, the villagers depend on Pasipentha police station for seeking action against criminal activities.“Pottangi police station had never registered any case from the village,” naib sarpanch Mosuri Gundana said.

People in several bordering villages like Ullapadu, Tumbiguda, Kharibeda, Pandrichinta had also alleged that Odisha Government has neglected their areas. The villagers alleged that Pottangi MLA Prafulla Pangi had never visited their village after 2014 election. “We have started road construction work from Ampavalli mines to Bangarigudi village,” the MLA said.Sub-Collector Krutibas Rout refused to comment on the matter. Even, Pottangi BDO said he was ignorant about the matter.