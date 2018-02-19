BHUBANESWAR: A Delhi-bound Indigo flight from Bhubaneswar had to return to the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) after it was hit by a bird during the take-off on Sunday evening.

There were 191 passengers on board the flight when the bird-hit was reported at about 6.29 pm. However, all passengers were reported to be safe, BPIA Director Suresh Hota said. Soon after the aircraft detected bird-hit, captain of the flight requested return to the airport which the air traffic control allowed immediately. The flight returned to the airport at about 6.58 pm in normal condition.

Inspection was carried out and an owl was found on the runway. The flight was put to regular checks and no damage was spotted by the technical staff. The flight departed for Delhi 8.23 pm, Hota said.

The BPIA authorities said several steps for bird hazard control like crackers, reflecting films and inspections are being conducted regularly to prevent bird-hit occurrences. Recently, experts from Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) also conducted an inspection-cum-study at the airport. The team suggested certain measures for grass vegetation and insect control, the Director added.