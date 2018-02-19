BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) has sanctioned 166 road projects and 34 bridges for the State at an estimated cost of Rs 446.53 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the flagship rural infrastructure programme.

The State Government’s proposals were sanctioned by the empowered committee of the MoRD recently. The Government had proposed to construct and upgrade about 599 km of roads which will provide all-weather connectivity to 35 habitations, official sources said.

As the funding pattern between the Centre and the State under PMGSY is 60:40, the State will have to share Rs 205.42 crore while the Centre will provide an assistance of Rs 241.11 crore.With a target to construct 7,000 km of road during the current financial year, the Government has constructed 4,290 km till date connecting 800 habitations.

“In view of the good progress of rural road construction, we are confident of exceeding the target by the end of the financial year,” a senior officer of Rural Development Department said.One of the best performing States in the rural road construction, Odisha has completed 11,338 road projects out of 14,887 sanctioned by MoRD at an estimated cost of Rs 24,814.77 crore.

“Around 44,135 km of road have been completed connecting 19,852 habitations under PMGSY. Besides, upgradation of existing roads have benefited another 5,550 villages. The field level work is going on in full swing for completion of another 14,800 km of roads that will connect 3,492 more habitations,” the sources said.

Even as the flagship programme was launched in 2000, 10 villages having more than 1000 population each have not been provided all-weather connectivity. It is not feasible to provide connectivity to five habitations. The total number of habitations still not covered under the programme stood at 8,130, sources added.

The State Government has informed MoRD that 94 detailed project reports are being prepared and will be submitted to the committee for approval. Proposal for connectivity to 92 habitations in Malkangiri district will be submitted for approval after completion of the Gurupriya bridge which is targeted to be completed by March, 2018.

Chief Secretary AP Padhi who reviewed the progress of the rural road projects recently had asked the department to make use of waste materials in the construction of the roads. As several road projects are hanging fire due to lack of forest clearance, Padhi asked the Forest and Environment Department to provide necessary clearances soon

