BARGARH:A Couple of days ahead of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to drought-prone Bijepur to campaign for the upcoming by-election, a farmer allegedly committed suicide at Nuapali village in Gaiselet block on Saturday. The farmer was identified as 45-year-old Khyamasagar Biswal.

As per reports, Biswal consumed pesticide on February 15 due to repeated crop failure and was admitted to Padampur Sub-Division hospital. Later, he was shifted to Bargarh district headquarters hospital but died while being taken to VIMSAR after there was no improvement in his health condition.

Biswal’s family members alleged that the farmer was under the burden of `3 lakh loan which he had availed from cooperative society and some private money lenders. They said people from whom Biswal had availed hand loan had been visiting his house repeatedly and unable to repay the debt, he was feeling helpless and humiliated.

Son Chakadola Biswal said his father was in severe mental pressure as he had no means to repay the loan. Meanwhile, OPCC president Prasad Harichandan and Odisha in-charge of Congress Subhankar Sarkar visited Biswal’s house and expressed their condolences. They also demanded a compensation of `30 lakh to families of all farmers who have committed suicide.