BHUBANESHWAR: Odia actress Aparajita Mohanty on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here.

Mohanty, who joined Congress in 2014, just ahead of Lok Sabha general election, resigned from the party on February 13.

She was defeated by Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) candidate Bhartruhari Mahatab from Cuttack Parliamentary Constituency.