BERHAMPUR: Protesting against non-stoppage of Rajyarani Express at Kasinagar railway station, members of Kasinagar Vikash Parishad staged dharna on the tracks on Saturday in Gajapati district.

The train started running between Gunupur and Rourkela since last year. It runs thrice a week and is linked with Visakhapatana-Gunupur train at Naupada. The train has no halts after leaving Paralakhemundi railway station. Consequently, people in the region face inconvenience in reaching Kasinagar, which has most of the important government offices under Gajapati district.

The protesters were led by Prasant Pradhan, Hrushikesh Gouda, S Baikuntha Rao and several other elites. The members of the forum had also written to the general manager of East Coast Railway about the same. They had also urged the Railway Minister to allow stoppage of the train at Kasinagar. “We resorted to dharna as no steps were being taken,” said Pradhan, warning to intensify the stir, if there demands weren’t met.