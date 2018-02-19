BERHAMPUR: Director General of Police (DGP) RP Sharma inaugurated the new Cyber police station at Aska Road here on Sunday.On the occasion, Sharma said the growing cyber crimes in southern districts would be checked with the opening of the police station. Cyber police stations have been opened in the State with the latest equipment. Currently, four such police stations are operating in the State while another three are on the pipeline, he said.

The modalities for implementation of police commissionerate system in Berhampur will be completed soon, the DGP informed.Over 1,000 posts of sub-inspectors are vacant in Odisha of which 300 would be filled up soon. The Home department is also contemplating to engage retired police officers on contractual basis as an immediate solution to the staff crunch problem, Sharma said and added that the posts of SP in Berhampur and Ganjam, which are lying vacant, would be filled up soon.

Sharma was accompanied by IG (Southern range) Ghanasyam Upadhyaya, DIG Asish Singh and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy.The DGP also inaugurated the new building of Baidyanathpur police station, City SDPO’s office and a guest house for police officers. Earlier, Sharma inaugurated the building of Reserve police at Chhatrapur. He is scheduled to inaugurate the building of Marine police station at Sunapur on Monday.