BHUBANESWAR: Traffic came to a standstill for several minutes in the Capital City on Sunday after locals staged a demonstration near Cosmopolis under Khandagiri police limits protesting the overflowing of filthy water on service road near the highway.

Hundreds of local residents blocked the road near Cosmopolis raising slogans against the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials over the issue. They burnt tyres on the road and blocked the traffic on the service road which led to a long queue of vehicles on the highway near Khandagiri police station. Locals alleged that the overflowing of filthy water on the service road has been making commuting difficult for the shopkeepers and residents. Despite several requests, no action has been taken so far, they added.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and dispersed the protestors. According to police, a man is constructing a house on his plot in the area and this has stopped the passage of filthy water, coming from Dumduma Phase - II, which was otherwise flowing through the land to a nearby open field.

The officials concerned revealed that there is no drain in the area which is leading to the accumulation of the filthy water. “Since the land through which the waste water was passing is now being developed into a house, the filthy water is getting accumulated on the service road,” an official of sanitary agency Jagruti said.The civic body has engaged Jagruti to conduct the work in Ward-64 where the service road is located.