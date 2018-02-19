BHUBANESWAR: A 22-year-old youth died and another person sustained serious injuries after their motorcycle on which they were travelling collided with an ambulance near Hanspal in the city on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Akshay Kumar Rout of Pithapur in Cuttack and injured youth Satyabrata Das of Ranihat was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.According to the police, the ambulance’s driver took a turn near Hanspal under Mancheswar police limits and was attempting to go on the wrong side when Rout hit the two-wheeler with the rear side of the emergency services vehicle. Rout, who was a B.Tech student, died on the spot. Most of the vehicles take a turn near Hanspal and approach the canal road by driving on the wrong side as there is no road divider nearby.

The city cops then reached the accident spot and seized the ambulance. “We have detained the driver of the ambulance and further action will be taken accordingly”, Mancheswar police said and added that Rout and Das were possibly in an inebriated state during the fatal incident.