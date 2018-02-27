BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday sanctioned 39 projects worth `365 crore in agriculture and allied sectors under Rashtriya Krishi Vikash Yojana (RKVY).The major projects sanctioned under the centrally-sponsored scheme include establishment of incubation centres for micro-entrepreneurs, mobile-based customised advisory to farmers, promotion of sustainable livelihood for tribal households in OTELP plus programme, reclamation of problematic soil, developing model livestock farm for promotion of entrepreneurship and capacity building, development of ICT-based forwarding system for major insect and pests diseases and establishment of farmer counselling centre at gram panchayat level.

The projects were approved at the State-level sanctioning committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary AP Padhi.The new projects estimated to cost `365 crore will be completed within 1 to 3 years. The cost of these projects will be shared by the Centre and State on 60:40 basis under RKVY, said Principal Secretary Sourabh Garg.

The State has so far implemented 646 major projects under RKVY. The projects are being implemented through 26 departments, he added.Padhi directed the implementing agencies to focus on post-harvesting, value addition and marketing support to farmers so that they get more price for their produce. He asked the horticulture wing of the department to extend necessary support to farmers for betel vine plantation in Jagatsingpur district.