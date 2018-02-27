BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha achieving 48 per cent of the annual target of rural roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) by the end of third quarter of this fiscal, the Centre has requested the State Government to expedite rural connectivity works to meet the revised target.

The State has completed construction of 3,363 km of roads under the flagship rral connectivity programme by December 2017 end against the annual target of 7,000 km.A recent review of the PMGSY programme of Odisha by the Ministry of Rural Development said all-weather connectivity has been provided to 695 habitations against the target of 2100 habitations by end of December last year.

Under PMGSY, the State has completed 8,933 works (8,849 roads and 84 bridges) out of 12,821 sanctioned works (12,514 roads and 307 bridges). The total length of roads constructed by the end of the third quarter of this fiscal was 34,315 km, which is 71 per cent of the 48,279 km sanctioned, official sources said adding, the State still has 3,665 roads and 223 bridges consisting of 12,474 km length, to complete. Expressing concern over the undue delay in completion of a large number of roads and bridges, the MoRD said 199 roads and 56 bridges are pending for over two years while 351 roads and 22 bridges remained incomplete for nearly four years.

Sources in the Rural Development department said the progress of rural road construction has been speeded up and the State has constructed about 4,600 km out of the annual target of 7,000 km till date. The cumulative length of road constructed under the scheme so far is 44,445 km.Exuding confidence that the State will exceed its annual target, sources said the department has targeted to add 1,000 km more during the current financial year. Seeing the rapid progress of road construction, MoRD Secretary Amarjit Sinha had recently suggested the State to enhance the annual target to 10,000 km, it added.