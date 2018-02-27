CUTTACK: The State Government will be setting up excise police stations to intensify enforcement activities and improving operations of Excise Department in the State, said Excise Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera while speaking on the sidelines of 48th State Excise Sports Meet organised here at Satyabrata Stadium on Monday. “The proposal for setting up the police stations is in the final stages. In the first phase, different charge offices in the State will be upgraded. Inspectors and sub-inspectors will be in-charge of these stations,” Behera said.

Once the excise police stations come up, those will play a crucial role in putting a check on illegal liquor trade and hooch manufacturing units. The Excise Department will seek police assistance till the departmental enforcement squad is fully equipped in this regard, he ascertained.