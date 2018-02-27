KENDRAPARA: Harvested paddy crop worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in an accidental fire at Maliabuda village under Rajnagar block of the district on Monday morning. The paddy was stacked in an agricultural field. As per reports, the fire was caused by electrical sparks after overheard wires came in contact with each other. As many as 12 farmers had stacked their paddy in the agricultural field after harvesting the crop from over 30 acres of land, said Antaryami Barik, a local.

he fire, which broke out in a corner of the field at around 8 am, engulfed the entire paddy stack in no time and destroyed everything, said Basant Barik, a farmer.Many villagers were seen desperately trying to douse the fire and retrieve their partially-burnt paddy crops. Heart-rending scenes unfolded as the affected farmers and their relatives rummaged through the burnt debris to salvage the remains of paddy.

On being informed, Fire personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control with the help of locals. “We have lost our entire paddy crop in the fire. With all our harvest destroyed, how will we pay the bank loans?” said Bijaya Barik, a farmer of Maliabuda.Sarpanch of Maliabuda gram panchayat Pravat Chandra Mishra demanded adequate compensation to the affected farmers.Contacted, Kendrapada Sub-Collector Kanhu Charan Dhir said, “I have already directed Rajnagar Tehsildar to submit a report after visiting the village. The district administration will provide help to the affected farmers.”